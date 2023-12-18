NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -The North Little Rock Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting and robbery at a Waffle House Friday night.
On Friday, police said the suspect robbed and shot an employee at the Waffle House at 4517 Camp Robinson Road around 8:48 p.m.
NLRPD officials said he was last seen running from the Waffle House westbound in the area of 45th and Gum Street.
Police describe the suspect as standing between 5 feet, 11 inches and 6 feet tall. They said he weighs around 185 pounds and has a large tattoo that is visible on the right side of his neck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department tip line at 501-680-8439 or detectives at 501-771-7149. Callers can remain anonymous.