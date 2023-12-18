NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -The North Little Rock Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting and robbery at a Waffle House Friday night.

On Friday, police said the suspect robbed and shot an employee at the Waffle House at 4517 Camp Robinson Road around 8:48 p.m.

NLRPD officials said he was last seen running from the Waffle House westbound in the area of 45th and Gum Street.

Police describe the suspect as standing between 5 feet, 11 inches and 6 feet tall. They said he weighs around 185 pounds and has a large tattoo that is visible on the right side of his neck.

Image Courtesy of the North Little Rock Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department tip line at 501-680-8439 or detectives at 501-771-7149. Callers can remain anonymous.