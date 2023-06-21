NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of a teen in May.

NLRPD officials said 16-year-old Javion Green was arrested in connection with the May 23 shooting of 16-year-old Raymond Hudson.

Officers reported to the Hemlock Court Apartments just before midnight on May 23 after getting reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, the officers said they found a teen lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim, later identified as Hudson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Green is being tried as an adult and is facing a charge of capital murder. He is being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond.

Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation and ask anyone with information to call the NLRPD tip line at 501-680-8439 or detectives at 501-771-7151. Tips can remain anonymous.