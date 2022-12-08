NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police said they arrested a suspect connected to a deadly November crash Wednesday, adding that the case was now being considered a homicide.

In an overnight release, North Little Rock Police Department officials said 25-year-old Roseikeo Wright was arrested on an outstanding warrant for the crash, which killed 31-year- old Kneco Jones.

Detectives noted that they also arrested a second person, 39-year-old Tiffany Mitchell-Swann of North Little Rock, in connection with the investigation.

On November 5, police responded to the 2000 block of Allen where they found the body of a man, later identified as Jones, on the ground near the roadway.

Late last month officers said investigators identified Jones and Wright and said they believed the case was a hit-and-run incident.

Jones was taken to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility and is being held without bond. Police said he is facing a charge of capital murder.

Mitchell-Swann is also being held in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond. Authorities said she faces charges of tampering with physical evidence and hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Detectives said the investigation into this incident is ongoing and ask anyone with information related to the case to call the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Coburn at 501-771-7155. Those tips can remain anonymous.