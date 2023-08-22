NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock said two men are now in custody and facing murder charges tied to a shooting that left one woman dead and another injured nearly two years ago.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said 20-year-old Efaybeon McMiller and 20-year-old Jaylub White were both arrested Tuesday morning in connection to the death of 20-year-old Taylor Davis on Sept. 6, 2021.

Officers were originally called to the Icon Lakewood Apartments located at 2400 McCain Blvd that evening in 2021 after getting reports of two people being shot. When the officers arrived they found two women lying in the parking lot of the complex, each with at least one gunshot wound.

Taylor was declared dead at the scene and identified a few days later. The second victim in the shooting was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Detectives determined the shooting happened at a different location than the apartment complex, though investigators have not released where they believe the original took place.

The shooting investigation was given to cold case detectives in the fall of 2022, and those detectives developed McMiller and White as suspects during their investigation, securing a warrant for their arrest Monday.

Officers were able to arrest the pair following a midday traffic stop Tuesday, with authorities saying the men were taken into custody without incident.

Efaybeon McMiller booking photo – image courtesy Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility Jaylub White booking photo – image courtesy Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility

Police say both men are facing charges of capital murder and first-degree battery in connection with the 2021 shooting, as well as possession of drugs with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia tied to the Tuesday traffic stop. Both men were booked into the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility and are being held without bond.