NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock say they have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the killing of his mother in August.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said Cody Shontel Howard was arrested Thursday and faces a charge of capital murder.

Officers said they responded to a home in the 2300 block of North Schaer Street just after 10:15 p.m. on August 31. When the officers arrived, they said they found a woman, later identified as 69-year-old Matilda Howard, dead inside the home.

Detectives started their investigation, and an autopsy determined the death to be a homicide. Investigators eventually identified Cody Howard as a suspect.

Howard is now being held in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond. He is scheduled to be in court on November 8.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department are continuing their investigation into this case, and authorities ask that anyone with information on the case to contact 501-680-8439 or Detective Adam Williams at 501-771-7167.