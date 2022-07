NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police say the man suspected of robbing the Bank of America on Main Street has been arrested.

According to investigators, Ombleo John Daniels is now facing a felony robbery charge.

Police say Daniels was captured on security cameras during the midday robbery.

Daniels is being transported to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Center where he will be held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing, with more information expected to be released.