NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police said they have arrested a 15-year-old from Conway in connection with a Sunday shooting.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said Hezekiah Muller was arrested Wednesday afternoon after authorities saw him entering a convenience store in Little Rock.

Police officials said the Little Rock Police Department, Arkansas State Police and the United States Marshal Service Eastern District of Arkansas Fugitive Task Force assisted in the arrest.

Muller was wanted for his involvement in a shooting that happened in the 4900 block of North Walnut Road. Police said the victim in the shooting was taken to a local hospital for treatment and remains in critical condition.

Authorities said Muller is facing charges of criminal attempt to commit capital murder and aggravated robbery. Police said he is being charged as an adult and is being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Center without bond.

Muller is expected to make an initial court appearance on Oct. 19 at 9 a.m.