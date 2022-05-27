NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Four people are facing murder charges in connection to a March shooting that left a teen dead.

North Little Rock police said they arrested 16-year-old Joseph Dickerson, 17-year-old Janovee Brown, 17-year-old Jacovee Brown and 18-year-old Cortlen Waters Thursday.

Police said the four suspects are facing first-degree murder charges in connection to the death of 17-year-old Jaylen Brown. They are all being charged as adults.

According to the police department, officers found Brown after responding to a shooting at the intersection of Lansbrook and East Bethany March 31. Police said he died after being transported to a local hospital.

The suspects are being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond.

They are scheduled to make an initial court appearance Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.