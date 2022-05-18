NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating after a shooting on Springvale Road left one person dead.

Police said they were called to an area in the 5500 block of Springvale Road at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

After arriving on the scene, police said they found the victim shot inside of a vehicle. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victim’s identity or any information on the suspect at this time.

Authorities also said that they do not believe that this incident is related to the shots fired after the North Little Rock High School graduation Tuesday night.

Police said detectives are currently investigating. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Gibbons at 501-771-7149.