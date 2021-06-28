North Little Rock neighborhood rattled after teenager killed in overnight shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police said one person is dead after a shooting at 16th and Chandler around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

When police responded to the call about the shooting they found Albert Reddick, 18, dead at the scene.

One neighbor in the area said she heard the whole incident unfold this morning.

“All you could hear was just loud gunfire. You don’t know where it’s coming from, you just duck down,” they said.

The neighbor is the one who actually made the call to police after seeing what had happened outside and saw Reddick dead.

“I couldn’t even think that was a person, I couldn’t even process it was a person laying there,” they said.

This person said they have seen many kids in the neighborhood grow up and that this incident is tragic because it was just a teenager who was killed.

They said they have heard more gunshots in the neighborhood but said they are not leaving. They just want the neighborhood to go back to how it was when they first moved in and the gunfire to cease.

North Little Rock Police are asking if anyone has any information on this to call Detective Jeff Coburn at 501-771-7155 or the NLRPD Tips Line at 501-680-8439.

This investigation is still ongoing, and more information regarding this incident will be released

as it becomes available