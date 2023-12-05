NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A family in North Little Rock is struggling to make ends meet after they say lawn equipment worth thousands of dollars for business was stolen.

C&H Lawn Care owner James Cathey said only a few items have been recovered almost a month later.

Cathey said he felt shocked when he walked outside on the morning of Nov. 10 to find his livelihood wasn’t there.

“Everything was gone,” he said.

More than $13,000 worth of lawn equipment was stolen from his home, including his work truck, lawnmowers leaf blowers and chainsaws.

“We did just about anything you could ask from mowing the grass, fertilizer, we did mulching, we did flowerbeds, hedges,” Cathey said.

With Christmas approaching, it’s time to buy presents for his daughter, who also loved tagging along on the job.

“She likes to go out there and ride the mowers and stuff too,” Cathey said.

Cathey started a new job to make ends meet, but said he wishes he was still able to work at the business he spent years building.

“It made everything real tight right now,” he said. “I mean it’s not looking the best, but we’re going to make it work.”

Some of the items have been recovered, according to the North Little Rock Police Department, but Cathey said he can’t work without the rest of it.

“Whoever took it I hope it was worth it, and whatever they got out of it, they really did need it, because it really did affect us,” he said.

Cathey said he hopes the rest of the equipment will be returned soon so that he can be up and running again for the busy spring season.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department.