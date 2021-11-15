North Little Rock police arrest hotel shooting suspect

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police arrested a suspect in a Saturday morning homicide.

Damont Cheek, 23, was arrested and charged with capital murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle in the death of 24-year-old Broderick Parker of North Little Rock.

Cheek is currently being held at Pulaski County Region Detention Facility.

Cheek is accused of shooting Parker at a motel on Pershing Drive on Saturday, Nov. 13. Parker was taken by ambulance to an area hospital but later died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.