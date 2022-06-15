NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police said Wednesday that a man who was shot Tuesday night has died.

Police identified the man as 30-year-old Keith Anthony Waller of El Dorado.

The shooting took place at the 3800 block of Hillside Drive, police reported. The area is residential, with single-family homes.

Police said that detectives are investigating this incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the North Little Rock Police tip line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Gibbons at 501-771-7149.