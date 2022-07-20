NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock said they arrested two teens in connection with a shooting Monday that left a man and woman injured.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, detectives arrested 19-year-old Trevon Jenkins of Sherwood and 19-year-old Keron Haymon of Jacksonville Tuesday in connection to the shooting near MacArthur Drive.

Kenron Haymon (left) and Trevon Jenkins (right) were both arrested Tuesday in connection with a Monday shooting in North Little Rock.

Police officials noted that the victims in the shooting were taken to an area hospital and are currently stable.

At the time of the shooting, investigators said that while the victims were found after the vehicle they were in crashed in the 3600 block of MacArthur, the shooting appeared to have happened at another location.

Jackson and Haymon are both facing eight counts each of the unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. The pair are currently being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond. They are scheduled to be in court Thursday morning.

Detectives noted that they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this shooting. Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the NLRPD tip line at 501-680-8439 or connect directly with Det. Gibbons at 501-771-7149. Tips from the public can remain anonymous.