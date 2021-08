NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead after a shooting in North Little Rock.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police were called to a report of gunfire in the 800 block of West 24th Street just after 5:30 p.m.

The man was found in a chair near a home, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died on the scene.

There is no information so far regarding who is responsible for the deadly shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Little Rock police.