NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police have released the identity of a teen that was shot late last month.

Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Jaylen Brown, who was last seen on Thursday, March 31.

According to a release from police, officers said they responded to the intersection of Lansbrook and East Bethany in reference to a person being shot just after 4:35 a.m. on March 31.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found Brown lying on the road suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police said he was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Nearly one week after Brown was last seen, his mother Yolanda Young spoke out in an effort of searching for her son.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is advised to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Coburn at 501-771-7155.