NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police have made an arrest in Tuesday night’s homicide.

Caleb Lewis, 25, of Michigan was arrested this afternoon in Conway.

Police say he was found walking down a street.

They believe he killed 34-year-old Casey Richards of Knoxville, Tennessee. Richards was found lying in the road of Washington Avenue. He died at the scene.

Lewis is facing charges of capital murder and aggravated assault.