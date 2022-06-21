NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are searching for a woman they say was identified as a shoplifter at Ulta Beauty in Lakewood Village.

According to investigators, 27-year-old Erica Jordan is one of two women involved in the theft on June 4.

Police say her last known location was in the John Barrow area of Little Rock.

The other woman involved has not yet been identified.

The two women were captured on a video that soon went viral, with one woman caught saying “There is nothing you can do to stop me.”

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact North Little Rock police and can remain anonymous.