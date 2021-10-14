NLR High School on lockdown after student shot off campus

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock High School and the Center of Excellence is on lockdown after a student was shot.
According to the North Little Rock School District, the student was shot off-campus.
The boy was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to school officials.
School officials confirmed that there isn’t an active shooter threat at the school and all students and staff are safe.
Around the same time, the North Little Rock Police Department reported a shooting near 22nd and Main Street.
This is the second time this week that a metro school was locked down due to gunfire nearby. On Tuesday, shots fired near a home a block from Little Rock Central High School put that campus on lockdown.
Detectives investigating that case learned bullets did strike the school building, though no one was injured.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.