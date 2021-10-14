NLR High School on lockdown after student shot off campus

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock High School and the Center of Excellence is on lockdown after a student was shot.

According to the North Little Rock School District, the student was shot off-campus.

The boy was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to school officials.

#BREAKING: North Little Rock High School and the Center of Excellence are on lockdown. A male student was shot off campus and sustained non life-threatening injuries. All students and staff are safe. There is no active threat. @FOX16News @KARK4News — Cassandra Webb (@cassandrawebbtv) October 14, 2021

School officials confirmed that there isn’t an active shooter threat at the school and all students and staff are safe.

Around the same time, the North Little Rock Police Department reported a shooting near 22nd and Main Street.

@NLRPD say around 12:40 pm, a male victim was shot in the arm in the area of 22nd St. and Main. He sustained non life-threatening injuries. Police say they DO have persons of interest they’re interviewing. @FOX16News @KARK4News pic.twitter.com/JUjm69e8zi — Cassandra Webb (@cassandrawebbtv) October 14, 2021

This is the second time this week that a metro school was locked down due to gunfire nearby. On Tuesday, shots fired near a home a block from Little Rock Central High School put that campus on lockdown.

Detectives investigating that case learned bullets did strike the school building, though no one was injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.