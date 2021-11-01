Neighbors react to drive-by shooting that injured 6-year-old girl, say things need to change

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 6-year-old girl is in the hospital, recovering after being shot while she was getting ready to go trick-or-treating.

It happened on 34th street in Little Rock sometime before 6:00 pm Sunday. The girl and a 25-year-old woman were both hit by bullets after a car opened fire on the home they were in, preparing to head out for Halloween with 5 other kids and 4 additional adults.

Neighbors who live nearby say they were saddened to hear the news.

“It’s pretty devastating,” said Joshua Hubbard, who lives a few streets away from the shooting. “[They’re] innocent bystanders.”

Hubbard adds that the sound of gunshots is nothing new for the area, saying “at least a couple times a week” he hears a volley of bullets. It’s a sound that Kirby Stanfield has also gotten used to, living in the area for more than three decades.

“People running up and down the street, flying 150 miles per hour, gunshots fired at neighborhoods,” Stanfield said. “Neighborhoods are suffering, and now it’s even the little kids.”

Stanfield added that drive-by shootings seem to have become more common, executed by people who are “unafraid of consequences who think they can do whatever they want.” He thinks Little Rock police should crack down on things like terroristic acts before they turn into deadly shootings.

Hubbard agreed, adding, “there needs to be more policing in this area here.” He says he believes more frequent night patrols could help curb the violence or deter criminals from doing things like this again.