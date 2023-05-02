WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities in White County have identified the two bodies found just north of Searcy Tuesday morning, but remaining questions on the incident are leaving neighbors concerned.

Around 4:30 p.m., investigators identified the victims in the case as 46-year-old Christopher Durham and 34-year-old Kristalee Durham, residents of the home in the 100 block of Muscadine Lane where the bodies were found.

Crime scene tape blocks the path to a pair of homes and a shop where a family member discovered the bodies.

“We got a call around 8:30 this morning about a possible shooting,” White County Sheriff Phillip Miller said. Miller later confirmed the case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.

Investigators have been trying to create a timeline of what happened between when Monday night and Tuesday morning. One key piece of evidence is currently off the property, a 2003 White Chevy Tahoe the family said is missing and likely stolen.

“It can possibly provide a lot of answers as to what happened, any suspects, anything like that,” Miller said.

Jod Loftis lives within sight of Muscadine Lane and said she saw the police presence on her way into town Tuesday.

“It’s really terrible. Genuinely I did not think that this could even happen around here,” Loftis said. “It makes me nervous for sure. It makes me want to make sure that everyone I know is safe.”

“I didn’t know them very well, but I hope that the family can grieve, and I hope they figure out what happened soon,” Loftis added.

There is also no information on the driver or the direction the Tahoe is headed at the time of reporting. Because the area is so rural, gathering further information could be a challenge.

“We obviously want to update as much as we can as often as we can to try and help gather information as we process this, and I mean it’s just a tragic situation that we’re just in the early stages of investigation,” Miller said.

The missing Tahoe has the Arkansas license plate 124WDH, and authorities said the SUV is known to have stickers on the back window.

If anyone sees the reportedly stolen vehicle, authorities are asking them to call the White County Sheriff’s Office at 501-279-6279 and to not approach the vehicle as the driver is assumed armed and dangerous.