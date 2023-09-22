CONWAY, Ark. – An hours-long manhunt in Conway ended with a suspect in custody Friday afternoon.

Conway Police and Faulkner County Deputies said Josh Johnson was armed with a knife and ran from the scene of a triple stabbing before authorities caught him.

It started in the Quail Creek subdivision off Old Highway 25. Conway Police say they received a call about at domestic incident at 9:32 A.M.

Officers arrived and found three people stabbed. An ambulance took them to the hospital, and Conway Police said they are recovering.

Authorities said their suspect, Josh Johnson (20), ran from the scene of the crime with a knife. People living in the area were asked to stay inside. Kevin Boedeker had his property searched, and then he left.

“I definitely don’t want to go to my house obviously being unarmed,” Boedecker said.

Arkansas State Police, Woolly Hollow State Park Rangers, Arkansas Community Corrections, and Constable King all came out to assist in the search.

A helicopter circled above the neighborhood while a K-9 team was on the ground.

“Deer season is tomorrow, so they better get him, or we will,” Boedecker said.

At approximately 1:15 P.M. Conway Police announced that after a short standoff, Johnson was captured.

When asked what charges, if any, Johnson could be facing in connection to this incident, Conway Police said Friday afternoon that information was not ready to be released.