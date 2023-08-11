DES ARC, Ark. – Accused felons in Prairie County woke up to a surprise Friday with officers knocking on their doors demanding their arrests.

Law enforcement from five agencies stormed Hazen, Des Arc, and De Valls Bluff from 5 to 10 a.m.

“We’re about to overwhelm these jailors. They probably don’t know anything that’s coming,” Hazen Police Chief Bradley Taylor said briefing a full room.

The round-up included 20 felony warrants. They were all related to drug charges, and there was even a no-knock warrant in Hazen. Hazen, De Valls Bluff, and Des Arc Police Departments worked with Prairie County Sheriff’s Office and Central Arkansas Drug Task Force. Arkansas State Police were present at the briefing.

KARK 4 News rode with Des Arc Assistant Chief Andy Childers. His men found all six of the town’s planned drug warrants for the day. They found someone who had a forgery warrant at one home, and they had time to search the home of one of their parolees.

“The house I grew up in, born and raised in, was not too far from where we just were,” Childers said. “We’re a town of just under 2,000 people, and we’re just trying to keep the streets clean.”

Prairie County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeffrey Bokker expressed keeping the street clean in these small communities can quickly make a big difference.

“It’s very likely for the younger ones to see what the older ones are doing and want to follow in their footsteps, and we don’t want that in this county,” Bokker said. “We want a safe and reliable county to work and live in.”

The warrant round-up was Prairie County’s first in over five years. Preparation took over a year and a half of investigations according to the Des Arc Police and Prairie County Sheriff’s Office.

In all, 26 people were arrested as authorities executed the 20 planned warrants searches. Bokker said not everyone searched for was found.

The Prairie County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with the Monroe County Jail and Brinkley Jail to ensure they can hold everyone they have.

While KARK 4 News was with Des Arc, “On Patrol: Live” was with Hazen police during the operation. The show airs on REELZ every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.