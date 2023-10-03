PINE BLUFF, Ark. – It’s been eight years since Maranda Goldman’s remains were found in a patch of woods in Pine Bluff, since then Goldman’s family has been asking the public to help them get closure.

Goldman was 23 years old when she went missing on Oct. 8 of 2015, her mother Sandy Goldman said she last saw her when Maranda was on her way to apply for a job at Goodwill and never returned home.

“I knew that night when Maranda didn’t come home and she didn’t call me that something was wrong,” Goldman said.

A month later, Goldman said an anonymous tip helped lead police to find Maranda’s body.

“The day that they found her body out there I was just in such devastation,” Goldman said.

Goldman said after the years that have gone by, she is pleading for another call that could give her family closure.

“After eight years find it in your heart to come forward to come forward and tell the truth,” Goldman said.

Goldman said she knows Maranda hung around with a bad crowd but was in the process of turning her life around and did not deserve to die.

She said she constantly thinks of questions of who is responsible and why they would kill her daughter.

“I know the Pine Bluff Police Department, with Pine Bluff the way it is, has a lot going on but I would love to see someone take Maranda’s case and go back to the beginning,” Goldman said.

KARK 4 News have reached out to the Pine Bluff Police Department and are waiting to hear back.

Goldman says Maranda would have been 31 years old this year and deserves justice.

“I miss her and one day I will see her again, but anybody please come forward and tell the truth,” she said. “Eight years is a long time.”

Goldman said she misses Maranda’s smile and presence.

“Every day I think of Maranda everyday she was just such a joy,” Goldman said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pine Bluff Police Department. Tips can remain anonymous. If the information leads to an arrest and conviction, there is a cash reward.