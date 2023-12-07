LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The mother of a 14-year-old who was shot and killed along with a 13-year-old over the weekend, is speaking out for the first time and like so many other moms have done, she’s calling for justice.

Lashanna Smith said her heart is broken after her son Na’Qualo Smith was shot and killed along with his cousin 13-year-old Donta Gurley.

“That was my baby, he did nothing to nobody,” she said.

Smith said she last saw her son and Gurley when they were going to bed on Saturday and he told her he loved her, having no idea she would wake up to a nightmare.

“My daughter woke up and told me he and my little cousin hadn’t made it back home. They had snuck out,” Smith said.

Smith said she called the Little Rock Police Department to report them missing and then called her sister to tell her what happened. That was when she was told the grim news.

“She told me there was a homicide on West 22nd Street and that’s where the last ping was on his iPhone,” she said.

On Sunday, LRPD reported that the two teens, who were later identified as Smith and Gurley, were shot and killed on West 22nd Street.

“He didn’t get into any type of trouble, he wasn’t into the streets, he wasn’t into none of that and for him to die the way he did, he didn’t deserve it at all,” Smith said.

As of now, officials with the police department said no arrests have been made.

Smith said she believes someone saw something and needs to speak up.

“He made one mistake and for the first time in his life he snuck out, what teenagers do, and it cost him his life,” Smith said.

She said she misses his presence each day.

“I actually slept in his room and I was waking up screaming his name and calling for him and hoping he would come back through that window,” Smith said.

Smith’s aunt Paula Hall said her family is close and they lean on each other. However, since his death, they’ve been devastated.

“How do we move on, how do we move forward, how, that’s the part,” Hall said.

Smith said she has three kids and Na’Qualo was a big brother.

“He thought about them before he thought about himself,” Smith’s cousin Shante Johnson said.

They all said although Smith was so young he was a light who shines in any room. They’re praying to get justice soon.

Smith said the violence in the city needs to end so no more families have to go through what she has.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.