Morrilton police arrest man in connection to death of missing service dog

MORRILTON, Ark. – Morrilton police arrested a man Thursday in connection to the theft of a vehicle and the death of a family’s service dog that was left inside the car.

According to the Morrilton Police Department, 23-year-old Leotis Harris was arrested for the theft of a vehicle that was stolen from the Harps Foods Store’s parking lot on Tuesday.

Authorities said the service dog, which was Australian Shepherd named Koko, was inside the vehicle when it was stolen. The family had offered a reward in hope of finding the dog.

When officers found the abandoned car in a Little Rock parking lot, though, they discovered the dog was dead.

Police said that Harris is facing felony animal cruelty charges in addition to the theft charges.