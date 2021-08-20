Monticello man in custody in connection to Friday shooting

MONTICELLO, Ark. (Monticello Live) – A man is in custody after a shooting death in Monticello Friday according to our content partner at Monticello Live.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Monticello Police Chief Jason Akers tells our content partner Monticello Live, the Monticello Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at a home on Lincoln Court around noon Friday.

Police Department Detectives have arrested 20-year-old Willie James Taylor of Monticello in connection with the shooting that has resulted in the death of another individual.

Taylor has initially been charged with 1st Degree Murder.

Bond has not been set at this time.

No further details will be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing, according to the report.