CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Minnesota arrested a third suspect in a Conway double homicide investigation.

Officials with the Conway Police Department said Minnesota authorities arrested 19-year-old Tracey Patton Jr. Friday in connection with the deadly shooting of 26-year-old Raekwon Hull and 25-year-old Derek Palmer in January.

On Jan. 21, Conway police reported the shooting of two victims, later identified as Hull and Palmer, in the 1800 block of Lucille Street. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene while the second was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

CPD officers arrested 19-year-old Dashaun Jordan Jones was arrested in connection with the shooting on Jan. 23. Police then arrested a second suspect, 18-year-old Kaylon Nykai Ravine, the next day.

Jones and Ravine are each facing two charges of capital murder.

Two days later, department officials posted a request for the public’s help to find Patton Jr.

Patton Jr. is facing several charges, including two counts of capital murder, seven counts of aggravated assault and a count of engaging in a continuing criminal gang, organization, or enterprise.

Conway police said several agencies coordinated in the effort to arrest Patton Jr., including the FBI, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Brooklyn Park Police Department.

Officials said this is still an ongoing investigation.