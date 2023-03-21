WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – An arrest in White County led to law enforcement officials seizing methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, cocaine, stolen guns and more assets.

According to the Searcy Police Department, 23-year-old Cameron Riley Ward was arrested Monday after multiple law enforcement agencies served search warrants in Searcy and Judsonia.

Officers said that 14 pounds of methamphetamine, thousands of fentanyl pills, 14 grams of cocaine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, four stolen firearms, $4000 and a vehicle were found during the search.

The search warrant resulted in a six-month investigation by drug investigators.

Ward is facing the following charges:

Possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver

Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms

Trafficking a controlled substance

Possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver and theft by receiving

Officers said that this is an ongoing investigation and could result in more charges.