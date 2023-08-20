LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services employee was shot in Little Rock Saturday evening.

MEMS officials said an employee was shot in the parking lot of MEMS Station One on 7th Street around 5:30 p.m.

As of Sunday afternoon, officials said the employee is in critical condition.

Officials with MEMS said the Little Rock Police Department worked with Texarkana Police Department and Arkansas State Police and arrested the suspect.

Authorities have not released any information on the suspect at this time.

MEMS is an ambulance service that serves much of central Arkansas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.