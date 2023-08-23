LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services in Little Rock said a dispatcher who was shot Saturday has now died.

MEMS officials said Dispatcher 27-year-old Cassandra Peña-Romero died Wednesday from the injuries she sustained in the shooting on August 19 at MEMS Station One on 7th Street.

MEMS executive director Greg Thompson called Peña-Romero a “true community hero.”

“Dispatchers are the first step of the life-saving work of emergency services, and Cassandra was a true community hero,” Thompson said. “We appreciate the care she received at UAMS and the valiant efforts of our law enforcement partners to quickly apprehend the suspect of this heinous act. We mourn the loss of Cassandra and our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and colleagues. As an organ donor, Cassandra continues her life-saving legacy.”

The suspect in the shooting, 23-year-old Omar Peña-Romero, was arrested Saturday night in Texarkana. He is the estranged husband of the victim and had recently been terminated by MEMS.

Omar Peña-Romero booking photo – image courtesy Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility

Court documents show that Cassandra Peña-Romero had filed for divorce from Omar Peña-Romero, and that a no-contact order had been issued to him just eight days before the deadly shooting.

Under the guidelines of that order, Omar Peña-Romero was not to be at his wife’s home or office and was not supposed to be in possession of any weapons or ammunition.

Omar Peña-Romero is currently being held in Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond. He was originally facing a charge of battery, though new charges are expected to be filed soon.

This marks the 39th homicide in Little Rock in 2023. At the same point in 2022, there had been 52 homicide cases.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.