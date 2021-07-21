Deputies arrest McRae man suspected in March 2020 killing

MCRAE, Ark. – Deputies in White County arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a March homicide investigation.

According to the White County Sheriff’s Department, deputies, police officers and rescue crews were called to a home in the 100 block of Lynn Street of McRae around 6:45 a.m. on March 4, 2020, after someone called 911.

When they arrived at the house, the deputies found the body of 72-year-old Keith Crisco. Deputies reported that it appeared that Crisco had suffered head trauma, which the Arkansas State Crime Lab later confirmed.

Investigators identified 52-year-old Terry Wayne Thompson of McRae as a suspect in the case, and on Wednesday, Thompson came to the White County Sheriff’s Department to give a statement.

Deputies arrested Thompson, who is facing charges of first-degree murder. He has a bond hearing set for Friday with his first circuit court appearance currently scheduled for early September.