MCGEHEE, Ark. – After multiple escape attempts from the McGehee City Jail over the weekend, an Arkansas man has been located and brought back into custody.

According to officials with the McGehee Police Department, the incident began Friday night when Marceese Watkins and Dwight Overbea escaped from the jail.

Officials said that a short while after the prisoners escaped, officers located Watkins at a home in McGehee where he was arrested and brought back to jail while the hunt for Overbea continued.

Saturday morning, while searching for Overbea, officers were advised that Watkins had escaped the jail a second time after overpowering a jailer, taking her keys and stealing her car.

While hunting for Watkins again, officers with the MPD and Desha County Sheriff’s Office located Overbea at a home in the city.

Overbea was taken back into custody and transported to the Ouachita River Correctional Facility in Malvern.

Monday afternoon, deputies with the DCSO announced that Watkins was located in Dermott where he was taken into custody after a pursuit with members of the Arkansas State Police, along with assistance from officials with the MPD, DCSO, Chicot County Sheriff’s Office and Dermott Police Department.