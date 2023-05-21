McGEHEE, Ark. – Authorities from multiple agencies in southeast Arkansas captured a prisoner who escaped Friday night.

McGehee Police Department said officers, with the help of the Drew and Desha County Sheriff’s Offices, captured 30-year-old Dwight Overbea after he escaped from the McGehee City Jail.

Authorities said Overbea was captured at a residence in McGehee around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. He was taken into custody and transported to the Arkansas Department of Corrections to begin his sentence for parole violations.

According to officials, Overbea was in custody awaiting a court hearing on a terroristic threat and firearm charge after a series of felony convictions.

Overbea is now facing an additional charge of first-degree escape.