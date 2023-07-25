MAYFLOWER, Ark. – A small central Arkansas community is seeing a large uptick in crime this year.

The Mayflower Police Department reported seven shootings this year so far, which is more than they have had in years.

“As we decrease in human value, we are going to increase violence,” Criminal Investigations Unit Lieutenant Taylor Decker said.

The city of Mayflower can be described as a small, quiet community. You can hear the sound of trains pass by, and tires roll through the city.

“We are a funnel between two larger cities and we are kind of like a catch-all,” Mayflower resident Matthew Nichols said.

This year, people who live in the city are hearing more police sirens as the city is seeing a spike in violent crime, more violent crime this year than they had in years past.

“We have had one or two homicides in the last 6 to 7 years and a couple shootings a year, we are definitely more shootings this year for sure,” Decker said.

This year alone, Mayflower has had seven shootings, including one homicide.

That’s a 20% increase in violent crime, compared to the average over the last 10 years.

“It may not be a lot for big departments, but we are 10 guys,” Decker said.

Nichols has lived in Mayflower for the last four years. He said hearing about the uptick in crime is startling.

“I moved here because it had that small town feeling and I have always been attracted to this little town, and to hear that it’s not good,” Nichols said.

Nichols said he doesn’t expect change unless those in the community come together.

“I think if everybody kind of got together we could eliminate it for the most part, you are never going to get it all, but it’s a shame,” Nichols said.

Mayflower police said they are doing everything in their power to keep the community safe, and they are working lots of overtime hours.

Police also said 65% of the offenders are not Mayflower residents.