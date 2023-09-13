MAYFLOWER, Ark. – Mayflower police are working to catch the people responsible for several car break-ins in the city.

Lt. Taylor Decker said in the last week and a half the thieves have targeted at least two neighborhoods close to the central part of town.

“They’ll hit one spot, next night come back and hit a totally different spot,” Decker said.

He said these kinds of break-ins happen almost every year right after summer, but each crime gets more and more complicated.

“It’s not just people out just to make a buck,” Decker said. “This is a group of people with a like-minded objective and when they hit all these houses, they have a plan. They execute that plan, and then they’re gone.”

Mayflower isn’t the only city that was hit. Decker said multiple other agencies have reported similar crimes happening within the same time span.

The lieutenant said it’s important to remember to lock cars and take valuables inside, even if you think you’re in a safe area.

“It’s just changing habits and trying to get in the habit of making yourself a harder target,” Decker said.