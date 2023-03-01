MAYFLOWER, Ark. – Mayflower police made an arrest Wednesday in connection with a deadly January shooting on an Interstate 40 onramp.

Officials with the Mayflower Police Department said that 18-year-old Dylan Collins was arrested in connection with the shooting. Collins is facing a charge of capital murder.

Authorities said that detectives had interviewed Collins and multiple search warrants were executed, leading to police making a probable cause arrest.

On Jan. 14, authorities responded to a shooting on a westbound onramp going onto I-40 from Highway 89 south. The investigation was later upgraded to a homicide.

MPD officials said that Collins was transported to the Faulkner County Detention Center Unit 2. There is no word on when his first court appearance will be.