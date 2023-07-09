MAYFLOWER, Ark. – Three people were injured after a police car was hit by a driver during an arrest in Mayflower.

Police said while making an arrest early Saturday, a driver struck a Mayflower Police Department patrol unit and injured two officers and the driver of the car.

MPD officials said the Conway Police Department requested help from the MPD with a stolen vehicle pursuit. Authorities said they used spike traps to stop the car as the pursuit entered Mayflower.

During the arrest, officials said an eastbound car driving in the middle lane hit an MPD patrol car from behind, throwing the patrol car into officers working the scene. They said two officers were caught in between the cars.

Authorities said the two officers received medical treatment and got non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver of the car that struck the patrol car was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital.

Police said an investigation into the crash is being conducted by the Arkansas State Police.

Officials with the MPD said no additional details will be released at this time but ask for thoughts and prayers for the injured.