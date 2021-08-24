Maumelle police looking for man who attacked woman on trail

MAUMELLE, Ark. — According to Maumelle police, on August 7 around 7 am, a woman was running along a trail when the suspect hit her in the back of the head with a rock and then pinned her to the ground.

The attack happened on the walking trail near Diamond Pointe Drive, Traveler Lane Emerald Drive, and Ridgeland Drive.

Since then, pictures and videos have been posted of a man who police say is the suspect by Maumelle police and other local agencies.

“Any tiny tidbit, we might be able to use. Once again, please send it into us, you can email us, call us, you can get on our Facebook page, you can contact us through that, you can remain anonymous if that so wished, because right now anything that we can get a hold of we’re looking at,” Capt. David Collins with Maumelle police said.

A neighbor also said that this is a very popular trail but since the incident, she’s noticed fewer people using it, especially women.