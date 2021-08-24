Maumelle police look to identify man in jogger attack

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Maumelle police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they believe is connected to an attack on a woman while she was on a run.

According to officers, the attack happened in early August in the area of Diamond Pointe Dr. and Traveler Lane.

Police say someone attacked the woman from behind and hit her in the back of the head with a rock before pinning her to the ground.

On Tuesday, police detectives released the photo of the man they suspect to be involved in the attack in hopes of identifying him with help from the public.

Police ask if anyone has any information or leads concerning this investigation to contact the Maumelle Police Department or 501-851-1337.