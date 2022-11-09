LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The U.S. Attorney’s office announced a mass of federal drug and firearm arrests in Little Rock and Pine Bluff as a result of three operations focused on the pipeline of crime between the two areas.

Rapper Bankroll Freddie was one of those arrested on drug trafficking and firearm charges.

He is being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center awaiting his arraignment at the U.S. District Court.

Two of the operations focused on rival gangs and were created to address violence and drug trafficking between Little Rock and Pine Bluff. Indictments show Bankroll Freddie was part of one of these gang investigations by the FBI.

The other operation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

More than a dozen federal, local and state agencies assisted the operations, including Little Rock Police, North Little Rock Police, and Pine Bluff Police.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a total of 45 arrests and 80 indictments Wednesday morning in a press conference, all related to various firearms and drug trafficking charges.

“Last night was a restless night for hundreds of law enforcement officers that supported this operation,” said Jared Harper, a special agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

In addition to the arrests, during the operation authorities seized 4 firearms, one of which was an AR-style pistol; 2 ounces of cocaine; 1 ounce of crack cocaine; and $30,000 cash.

“We’re all in the business of saving lives,” Harper said Wednesday. “That’s exactly what we did today.”

Agencies credited their work to former Detective Kevin Collins of the Pine Bluff Police Department. Collins was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant that was part of these operations back in 2020.

“I guarantee you Detective Collins would have been out there with us this morning,” Harper said. “He would have probably been one of the first ones on the scene to help.”

Collins’ parents sat on the front row during the press conference Wednesday, witnessing the work of the operations their son is said to have had an instrumental role in.

“Kevin wanted to be in law enforcement since 4 years old,” said his mother, Doretta Hobbs. “This has just kind of sealed that in my heart that he was doing the right thing

Representatives who spoke Wednesday said Collins not only played a key role in the operations when he was alive but also motivated them to work harder after he passed.

“I can assure you that the regret and grief over the loss of his life led to an even greater result by his colleagues,” said Jonathan Ross, who is the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported 27 fugitives remaining. Agencies will be working to get those into custody over the next few days.