LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pulaski County deputies say an inmate who escaped earlier Monday morning is now in custody.

According to deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Joel Sanchez Delgado was being taken into the county courthouse when the escape happened.

#BREAKING: Manhunt underway in downtown Little Rock… inmate just escaped custody while being taken into county courthouse, per Sheriff’s Office. Search underway now for Joel Delgado .. last seen in blue jail uniform. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/5hDSTqiD1H — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) March 7, 2022

We will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.