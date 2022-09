SHERWOOD, Ark. – The man accused of hitting and killing a Sherwood cyclist in 2019 gave a plea of no contest on Tuesday.

Cecil Ferrell pleaded no contest to negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident in the death of cyclist John Mundell.

Mundell’s bike was struck as he rode it on July 18, 2019. Ferrell was arrested in March of 2020.

Both charges could get Ferrell up to 42 years in prison.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 4.