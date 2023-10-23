PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said that officers were called to a shooting at an apartment complex at 1401 Cottonwood Street just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said that a man, later identified as 25-year-old Jmarcus Giles, was found lying in the parking lot in front of one of the apartment buildings. Authorities said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified 22-year-old Datreon Morris Sr. as the suspect in the shooting. Department officials reported that Morris turned himself into investigators around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Photo of Datreon Morris Sr. provided by the Pine Bluff Police Department

According to statements at the scene, the shooting happened after Giles intervened in a disagreement between one of his family members and Morris. Police said Morris then fled the scene with another man.

PBPD officials said Morris will be booked at W.C. Dub Brassell Detention Center and is facing a charge of capital murder.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.