Man shot in head during Thursday shooting on Asher Avenue

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after a man was shot in the head Thursday morning, according to the police report.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were alerted to the scene after a ShotSpotter activation registered 12 rounds of gunshots in the 4700 block of Asher Avenue, just after 12:40 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found 28-year-old Harvey Parks lying on the ground unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to his head.

Officers also noted that they saw a man kneeling over the victim, holding a white t-shirt to Parks’ head, and later brought him in for questioning.

Medical personnel transported Parks to a local hospital, but authorities said no other information has been released of his condition.

Police have not released any information on a suspect at this time.