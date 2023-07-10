LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station on an Interstate 30 frontage road early Friday.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers made contact with the victim at the Walmart located on Baseline Road. He told police that he had just been shot at the Shell station nearby just before 2 a.m., according to the report.

Officers said that they found the victim’s vehicle on the frontage road along with several shell casings.

Detectives also said that video from the gas station showed three people got out of a white sedan and began shooting at the victim, who was parked at the gas pump.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but officers have not released his condition at this time.

Officials with the LRPD have not released any suspect information.

This is an ongoing investigation.