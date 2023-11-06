LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after a man was killed in a Sunday night shooting at an apartment complex.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that officers were called to The Canopy Apartments, located on Kanis Road, at 8:49 p.m. After arriving, police said they found a man who had been shot.

Authorities said he was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police officials have not released the victim’s identity or any information on a possible suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.