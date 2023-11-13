LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an Amazon fulfillment center in the early morning hours Monday.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that officers responded to the shooting at 2:07 a.m. After arriving on the scene, police said that one man was found with gunshot wounds.

Police said he was taken to a local hospital where he later died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Authorities have not released the victim’s identity at this time.

Detectives have not released any information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact detectives at 501-371-4660.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.