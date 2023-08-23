LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating after a man was killed in an overnight shooting at a local apartment complex.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department said the shooting happened at Hemlock Courts Apartments on North Palm Street around 12:46 a.m. Police officials said the man that was shot was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police have not released the victim’s identity or any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Adam Williams at 501-771-7167.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.