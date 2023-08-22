LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after a man was killed in an early Tuesday morning shooting.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said they were called to an area in the 1300 block of Johnson Street for a shooting at 2:50 a.m.

After arriving, police officials said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s identity or any suspect information at this time. This marks the city’s 38th homicide of 2023.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the major crimes division at 501-371-4660.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.